IMG grows profit by 27% to offer bonus shares

Industrial and Medical Gas (IMG) Nigeria Plc has posted a net profit of N372 million in its 2021 financial year as against N292 million in 2020, an increase of 27 per cent, despite the inclement operating environment. Besides, the company’s directors are proposing one bonus of ordinary share for every five ordinary shares held by shareholders, whose names appear in the company’s register of members at the close of business on Friday, June 10, 2022.

By the statement filed with the capital market regulators, the proposed bonus shares, which indicates the company’s strategic decision to reinvest it profit to build a stronger financial base in the nearest future, shall increase the shareholders’ outstanding shares and boost liquidity of the company’s stock on the NGX. Approval of the bonus shares is one of the major items on the agenda for IMG’s hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for Friday, June 24, 2022. In the review period, IMG’s total revenue was up by 16.4 per cent to hit N3.69 billion in 2021 from N3.17 billion in the preceding year while its total assets inched up. During the meeting, IMG’s Chairman, Mr Abiodun Alabi, shall review the global economic outlook, the Nigerian economy, emerging success stories of divestment of Linde Group and acquisition of 60 percent holding in the company by T.Y. Holdings, which significantly increased the Holding’s stake to 72 per cent and the change of the company’s name from BOC Gases to IMG Nigeria Plc as part of its brand positioning.

