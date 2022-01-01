Immaculate white: Perfect fit for a brand New Year

Whether you are wearing your bright whites, or going from something a bit more neutral with off-whites and creams, an all-white outfit is the perfect way to embrace the excitement, warmth, and sunshine that come with the year 2022. Although flooding your wardrobe with white is intriguing, and a great way to add style to your look, it can also be a bit intimidating. You might be thinking: Am I pairing the right pieces? Do I need to break up the white with a denim jacket? Should I really even be wearing all-white? The all – white fashion pro all started with those questions but what is important is your boldness to rock the white trend regardless of your skin colour. The simplicity and elegance of white dress makes it the perfect choice for anything, ranging from a New Year concert in the park to dinner party with friends. Accessories are gifts from the gods to make you feel special and show yourselves love. Accessories make or break an outfit. Let white attire be the backdrop and create art with accessories. Add a boho necklace to keep it beachy or try dainty pieces for an understated look that lets you be the focal point.
Related Articles
Wizkid’s baby mama reveals girls are sending nude photos to her 9-year-old son
Shola Ogudu, one of the baby mamas of Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has revealed that girls are sending nude photos to their nine-year-old son on Instagram. In a post shared via her son’s Instagram page, Ogudu expressed her concern over the photos sent to her nine-year-old son, Boluwatife. “My son is only 9 years old and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BBNaija’s Diane Russet to matchmakers: I’m single, unavailable
Former housemate of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Diane Russet, has advised those trying to match make her with her colleagues to drop the idea. The reality TV star turned actress made this known while reacting to a fan who wished she dated music star, Mayorkun. She said: “I don’t know if they’ve met […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Artistes perform better in right business environment – Chippy Toye
Budding serial entrepreneur, Okedara Ibitoye Ezekiel, recently stated that artistes signed under record labels need finances and the right environment to perform better. The Chippy Record boss said this while pointing out what he would like to change about the Nigerian music industry. “I’d love to change people’s thinking about the music business. It […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)