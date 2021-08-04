Immaterial life matters that matter

Life, a journey of man on earth that begins from birth and terminates at death, is a complex trip that requires careful planning to make a purposeful headway. As it were, destiny, a pre-ordained script for man’s sojourn on earth by the superior being, is not actually a stereotype of ‘what will be will be’, but a mysterious programming that expects man to make proactive decisions in the choices he makes in relationship, friendship, time and money management, otherwise the so-called ‘immanent will’ may be unrealisable.

It is on this background that this Christian-based motivational book written to encourage purpose-driven living in order to net life success as authored by God in man’s brief course in life is a literature to be treasured by all knowledge seekers.

Each of the six chapters is simply but very aptly titled as “Purity, Relationship, Decision, Potentials, Time, Money and Family”, as the author dusts each subtopic in a dayto- day narrative diction to emerge it an unputdownable and readable piece for elementary and average readers.

The simplicity of the delivery language leaves no reader with any sense of ambiguity, and that alone is an asset for its life adaptability, the very core of the writer’s goal for scribbling the piece. Chapter one opens with an appeal to all believers to live a life of purity, which is the watchword of every Christian, to be as pure as Christ is pure.

“The journey of purity in every individual starts with heart, and every human has a tendency of purity in them; but we must activate that spirit every day. A pure life is a life packaged for Christ. Purity helps one to be strategic in the things that we desire to have most in life. Purity sets you for a greater reward in the journey of life.” The author depicts that there is a common attribute of purity called charity, saying that charity does not start in the school, the senate, but actually begins at home. “I believe that this is the prereq-uisite that will build every one up if we must be epitome of decorum to our society.

A pure charitable mindset is one that has a mindset towards God, and love for his or her neighbour as Christ loves us.” He avers that charity is a decision that creates happiness and brings joy into the life of a believer. Chapter two with the title, ‘Relationship and Company’, the author cautions people to be wary of the kind of company they keep as he enjoins them to pick their associates based on how cautious they live. According to the author, “a critical thinker must understand that he chooses his friends and his friends do not choose him. One of the most outstanding decisions in the journey of life is whom we choose as friends. They either make you or mar you. Friends bring out the best or worst in you.” As he admonishes people to be in harmony with all but careful enough not to be playful, saying that “when you are too playful you become a fool”. He notes that evil communication corrupts good manners.

The book asserts that “the best of relationships is the relationship with yourself; if you can deal with it you can live with it,” as it adds that the kind of books you read and the associates you keep will either help you to the top or elbow you off the track. Staying focused in life rests solely on the ability to make good choices and decisions in the journey of man’s life – a trip often filled with twists and turns. “Where you are today is as a result of the decision you took years before now. Therefore, where you will be in the next five years or decades to come solely depends on the decision you take now.” The road to success is perpetually under construction. History generously has records of many great men and women who were hitherto unknown but became instant celebrities simply because they made up their minds – decision.

The youthful author opines that there are certain places in life where credentials are unidentifiable but potential is universal, and to be successful in life one must learn to use his potential to create a future that will make a difference in society. “Potentials are raw materials for a greater future, it helps one to define himself in the journey of life,” as he states that the poorest in the society is not the one who cannot afford the latest car or build a mansion but the indi-vidual who lacks a dream. “Potentials are nothing but refined minerals for a brighter future. What you love is what you attract. Life becomes an adventure when you are living for a purpose.” And to maximise success in life man must learn to be a good manager of time, and that no man can ever get enough time in life but every man schedules time to do things.

“For one to make an impact in the journey of life, your scheduling of time to do certain things must be a blueprint in your life…a moment that you do not compromise or procrastinate for any reason.” He therefore implores man to create time to commune with God, study books to be truly educated and not just to be certificated. Money, he says, is grossly overrated, because “money can give you a ticket to a show but cannot give you talent to perform… Money can give you credentials but can it give you potentials? Money can help you access the internet but can it give you the intellect about how to navigate?”

The author in his sagacious mind also notes that “the worst pain anyone could ever encounter in life is family rejection…if we must succeed in the journey of life, we must come to terms that our destiny does not lie in the hands of our family members but our hands.” Besides a few errors mostly blameable on printer’s devil and some grammatical slips mostly of rules of concord, the book that some pompous critic may like to call ‘a pamphlet’ is wired to help man attain life goals and as well make heaven.

With the messy society we find ourselves in today where to be decorous is disastrous as lies fly high in the face of diligence, the book is a must read for all teens, troubled and confused minds to steady their steps in the very slippery trip of life.

