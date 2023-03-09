Health

Immense efforts required from CSOs, stakeholders on attaining gender equality –DevComs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the world celebrates the 2023 International Women’s Day, Development Communications Network (DevComs) has called on civil society organisations (CSOS), women movements, and other stakeholders to come together for the achievement of the key approaches proposed in several reports upon which the 2023 celebration is based.

To achieve the2023 theme, ‘DigitAll: Innovation and technology for gender equality,’ requires intentional actions from all stakeholders. Similarly, DevComs has also called on CSOs, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and experts from the fields of technology and innovation, as well as gender equality activists to channel more efforts towards improving access to digital tools and bridging the digital skills gap among women and girls.

DevComs Head of Programmes, Omobonike Adebayo who made these known, said, “This we believe, will contribute to ensuring that all people especially women and girls have equal access to digital technology and the opportunities it provides.” According to DevComs, “There is a need for improved collaborations across sectors to bridge the gender gap and ensure equality and access to digital skills in Nigeria.” Women in Africa and especially Nigeria have suffered all forms of discrimination and denial such as lack of access to healthcare services, business and entrepreneurship opportunities and use of digital technology.

While women represent more than half of the global population, they are still under-represented in the digital sector, especially in developing countries like Nigeria. With the current situation in Nigeria, it has become pertinent to acquire knowledge and digital technology skills due to the numerous benefits for individuals, businesses and organisations which transcends the promotion of equal opportunities for both genders, access to digital skills is also of economic significance.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

‘Man from Nigeria who arrived Chennai is first Omicron patient

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tamil Nadu’s first patient who tested positive for the Omicron variant is a 47-year-old man, who has travelled from Nigeria via Doha to Chennai. “He was double vaccinated and he is stable,” health minister M Subramanian told the media. Seven of the patient’s family members, including a 16-year-old and one co-passenger who travelled with […]
Health

WHO panel to issue recommendations on Moderna vaccine Tuesday

Posted on Author Reporter

    An independent panel of vaccine experts has reviewed data from Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine and will make public its recommendations on the vaccine’s use next Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday. In an advisory to media about next week, the WHO said on Friday night: “The Strategic Advisory Group of […]
Health

NLNG donates N381m Renal Centre to RSUTH

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has donated a Renal Centre worth N381 million to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) to support the hospital’s response to COVID-19 pandemic and to boost healthcare delivery in Rivers State. This is contained in a statement from NLNG and signed by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica