Immense efforts required from CSOs, stakeholders on attaining gender equality –DevComs

As the world celebrates the 2023 International Women’s Day, Development Communications Network (DevComs) has called on civil society organisations (CSOS), women movements, and other stakeholders to come together for the achievement of the key approaches proposed in several reports upon which the 2023 celebration is based.

To achieve the2023 theme, ‘DigitAll: Innovation and technology for gender equality,’ requires intentional actions from all stakeholders. Similarly, DevComs has also called on CSOs, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and experts from the fields of technology and innovation, as well as gender equality activists to channel more efforts towards improving access to digital tools and bridging the digital skills gap among women and girls.

DevComs Head of Programmes, Omobonike Adebayo who made these known, said, “This we believe, will contribute to ensuring that all people especially women and girls have equal access to digital technology and the opportunities it provides.” According to DevComs, “There is a need for improved collaborations across sectors to bridge the gender gap and ensure equality and access to digital skills in Nigeria.” Women in Africa and especially Nigeria have suffered all forms of discrimination and denial such as lack of access to healthcare services, business and entrepreneurship opportunities and use of digital technology.

While women represent more than half of the global population, they are still under-represented in the digital sector, especially in developing countries like Nigeria. With the current situation in Nigeria, it has become pertinent to acquire knowledge and digital technology skills due to the numerous benefits for individuals, businesses and organisations which transcends the promotion of equal opportunities for both genders, access to digital skills is also of economic significance.

Like this: Like Loading...