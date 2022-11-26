News

Immigration arrest 33 Chadian, Togolese illegal migrants in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 32 illegal Chadian migrants in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The State Controller of NIS, Jibrin Yakubu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested along side one Togolese who allegedly smuggled them into Nigeria.

Parading the suspects at the command’s office in Abeokuta, the state capital, Yakubu said, the suspects were arrested from their various hideouts.

According to him, the suspects are without valid travel documents and no means of livelihood.

Yakubu said they were arrested on Wednesday after the officers of the service stormed their two hideouts in the local government at 12:am.

He described them as security threats to the country, saying their means of entrance was illegal and their purpose of coming into the country was suspicious.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Daunte Wright shooting: Officer Kim Potter to be charged over killing

Posted on Author Reporter

  A white police officer who shot dead a black motorist in Minnesota is to be charged with second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors have told US media. Officer Kim Potter has said she shot Daunte Wright accidentally, having mistakenly drawn her gun instead of her Taser, reports the BBC. Both she and Police Chief Tim Gannon have […]
News

“Health Commissioner Quickly Intervenes As Heavy Rainstorm Disrupts Activities In postnatal ward of General Hospital Calabar.”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Calabar the State Capital of Cross River State had a heavy down pour that came with massive storm and heavy wind, which lasted for over 4hrs causing severe havoc and damages at the State’s General Hospital located at Mary Slessor Calabar. Amongst the very numerous damages that the rain caused so far as vehicular movement […]
News

Lewandowski: Talismanic striker reignites optimism of Barca faithful

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Barcelona have never been the same since arguably the best player in their history, Lionel Messi, departed two summers ago; feelings of despondency and dejection have enveloped the Camp Nou, and the interjection provided by the arrival of Pierre Emmerick Aubamayang didn’t substantially provide the succour craved by a group of people who are eternally […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica