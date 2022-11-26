Immigration arrest 33 Chadian, Togolese illegal migrants in Ogun

Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 32 illegal Chadian migrants in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The State Controller of NIS, Jibrin Yakubu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested along side one Togolese who allegedly smuggled them into Nigeria.

Parading the suspects at the command’s office in Abeokuta, the state capital, Yakubu said, the suspects were arrested from their various hideouts.

According to him, the suspects are without valid travel documents and no means of livelihood.

Yakubu said they were arrested on Wednesday after the officers of the service stormed their two hideouts in the local government at 12:am.

He described them as security threats to the country, saying their means of entrance was illegal and their purpose of coming into the country was suspicious.

