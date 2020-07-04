Immigration arrests kidnap, murder suspect in Oyo

The Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS), Oyo State Command, yesterday arrested a 29-year-old man, Lekan Raheem, over alleged kidnapping and murder of some persons in the state. The state’s NIS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olufemi Adetunji, told journalists at the command’s office in Ibadan that the suspect has been handed over to the state’s Police Command for further investigation and prosecution. Adetunji said that the suspect was arrested based on a tip-off from Okada riders within the vicinity of the Command’s office that the suspect had duped some of their members in the past and upon arrest, he later confessed to some other crimes. Adetunji said: “The suspect confessed that he was not only involved in duping people, but also in kidnapping and selling of human parts to ritualists.

“The suspect claimed he lived around Beere and Oje areas in Ibadan and that he operated with a gang of seven syndicates, including two females and seven males. We have decided to handover the suspect to the police for further operation.” Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Lekan said he was involved in selling of human parts and that he had killed two children in the course of their operation and later sold their parts to ritualists. He said: “We have a Micra car that we used for the operation.

We buy biscuits and other things inside the car to entice the children. “Anytime we see little children walking lonely, we entice them with biscuits and quickly put them inside the car and zoom off. We would later kill the children that we are able to kidnap and sell their parts to the ritualists.”

