Immigration intercepts 3 suspected gun-runners in C’River

Clement James Calabar Three men suspected to be gunrunners have been arrested and taken into custody by operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Cross River. The men, who were trailed and later arrested at Mfum, a border community in Ikom along the Nigeria – Cameroon border, according to the Comptroller in charge of Mfum border command, Ndubuisi Eneregbu, were nabbed after intelligence was received from concerned members of the public.

A press statement made available to journalists in Calabar yesterday did not however include names of the suspects as the Comptroller claimed that doing so would jeopardize investigation and frustrate arrest of one of their collaborators. According to Eneregbu, three suspects, two Nigerians and one irregular Cameroonian migrant, who confessed to being a member of the Ambazonia separatist group, were arrested with incriminating items, including one Barrater pistol, one locally made pistol, among other things. “The suspects were found with, among other things, a

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...