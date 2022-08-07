News

Immigration intercepts 3 suspected gun-runners in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

Three men, suspected to be gun-runners, have been arrested and taken into custody by operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Cross River.

The men, who were trailed and later arrested at Mfum, a border community in Ikom along the Nigeria – Cameroon border, according to the Comptroller in charge of Mfum Border Command, Mr. Ndubuisi Eneregbu, were nabbed after intelligence was received from concerned members of the public.

A release made available to journalists in Calabar on Sunday did not, however, include names of the suspects as the Comproller claimed that doing so would jeopardize investigation and frustrate arrest of one of their collaborators

According to Eneregbu, three suspects, two Nigerians and one irregular Cameroonian migrant, who confessed to being a member of the Ambazonia separatist group, were arrested with incriminating items, including one foreign pistol, one locally made pistol, among other things.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

