Immigration releases Odili’s passport

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has released the international passport it seized from a former Rivers Governor Peter Odili.

NIS’ lawyer, Jimoh Adamu, told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that Odili’s daughter, Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, a serving judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), collected the passport for her father on December 20, 2020 at the Immigration headquarters in Abuja.

Adamu, in a motion he filed on Monday, exhibited a letter of request by Odili and other evidence showing that he has received the passport.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, before whom the case came up on Monday, noted that the fresh motion was not yet before the court.

Upon an oral application by Adamu, Justice Ekwo stood down proceedings briefly to enable Adamu get the motion from the court’s registry.

 

