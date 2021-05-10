News

Immigration shortlists 6,105 candidates for screening

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has said that 6,105 applicants have been shortlisted to “attend the final screening of credentials and physical fitness”.
It said the applicants were selected from a list of 45,323 job seekers, who sat for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), for the 2019/2020 NIS recruitment.
A statement by the Service, Monday, said the development followed “the approval of the Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board for the commencement of the final screening for the prospective applicants that sat for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), for the 2019/2020 NIS recruitment”.
“The Service is informing the applicants that 6,105 candidates out of the 45,323 have been shortlisted to attend the final screening of credentials and physical fitness, they are to be invited via their emails and SMS on the mobile telephone lines they gave from Monday the 10th May, 2021.
“The applicants are advised to check on the NIS website: https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng for their names, exam location, guidelines for the recruitment exercise and print out their invitation slip without which they will not be allowed to participate in the screening exercise.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Zamfara gov: Illegal gold miners’ patrons paying with arms

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Foreign patrons of illegal gold miners in Zamfara State settle locals with arms, thus fuelling banditry in the state. Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara made the revelation during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.   The governor, who spoke with State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President on Monday at the Presidential […]
News

Relocate Niger Delta ministry to region, Niger Delta youths demand

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

Youths from the nine Niger Delta states have called for the immediate relocation of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the region for proximity, effective administration and to enable accelerated development in the region.   In a press statement at the weekend issued in Yenagoa by their leader, Tonye Bobo, the youths condemned a […]
News

Activist seeks transfer of Marine Tech School from Transport Ministry

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

A human rights activist, Sheriff Mulade, has written to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to transfer the School of Marine Technology, Burutu from the state Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Higher Education in order to enable the institution function effectively and optimally. Mulade, who is also the President of the Riverine Communities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica