Immigration shortlists 6,105 candidates for screening

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has said that 6,105 applicants have been shortlisted to “attend the final screening of credentials and physical fitness”.

It said the applicants were selected from a list of 45,323 job seekers, who sat for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), for the 2019/2020 NIS recruitment.

A statement by the Service, Monday, said the development followed “the approval of the Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board for the commencement of the final screening for the prospective applicants that sat for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), for the 2019/2020 NIS recruitment”.

“The Service is informing the applicants that 6,105 candidates out of the 45,323 have been shortlisted to attend the final screening of credentials and physical fitness, they are to be invited via their emails and SMS on the mobile telephone lines they gave from Monday the 10th May, 2021.

“The applicants are advised to check on the NIS website: https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng for their names, exam location, guidelines for the recruitment exercise and print out their invitation slip without which they will not be allowed to participate in the screening exercise.”