Politics

Imminent succession battle

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The undue advantage, which power confers on its wielders, especially in developing countries like Nigeria, explains why most leaders do not toy with the issue of succession, which has in turn led to politics of betrayal and backstabbing. While democracy grants the people the liberty to choose their leaders through periodic elections, the concept exists mostly on paper as leaders at the various levels of governance have always had hands in the emergence of their successors.

This practice was not prominent in the first and second republics, but it has become synonymous with the present dispensation. Consequently, the Fourth Republic, which took off in 1999, with the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 after long years of military rule, has produced hundreds of political godfathers, who sit in the comfort of their homes to determine who gets what, how and when.

In most cases, the beneficiaries of decisions by these “powers that be” have always been their cronies, associates, business partners and even family members. The reason for this is not farfetched. Most public office holders are more disposed to those who will cover their tracks as their successors. But politics, being a game of the possible, the cozy relationships between the godfathers and their anointed ones hardly last. In most cases, these anointed successors hardly settle in office before the “political romance turns sour.”

Most times, the bubble usually burst when the anointed successors try to do things on their own although there have been instances, where the heirs had tried to destroy their benefactors even when they had tried as much as possible not to interfere in the running of government. While some usually get shocked whenever a godfather and his godson fall apart despite the bond between them, most analysts hardly feel perturbed as most Nigerian politicians believe that politics is nothing but the conduct of public affairs for private advantage. Recent political developments across the country ahead of the 2023 general election, which have seen godfathers and their anointed ones locked up in supremacy battles, no doubt, have justified the popular axiom that politics is a game of interest masquerading as that of interest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

We need to return to regional structure –Isong

Posted on Author CLEMENT JAMES

The presiding Bishop of Christian Central Chapel in Calabar, Bishop Emmah Isong, in this interview with CLEMENT JAMES his thoughts on a variety of issues, including the agitation for separation. Isong is the publicity secretary of the Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)   What is the position of the PFN on the recent ban on […]
Politics

Bauchi commissioner resigns, joins Dogara in APC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Bauchi State Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Alhassan Sadiq, has resigned his appointment and joined his boss, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the All Progressives Congress . Sadiq tendered his letter of resignation to the Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, during Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting, which held […]
Politics

Baba-Ahmed: North is the biggest victim of Nigeria’s present structure

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is the Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the state of the nation and rising insecurity, among others issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports Governor of Benue State has said that insecurity is threatening the 2023 general election and that if the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica