Immoderate quest for wealth wrecking Nigeria’s economy, security, says NACOMYO

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has identified an inordinate quest for the acquisition of material things as the major cause of the economic and security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

The group, therefore, implored the citizens to emulate Prophet Ibrahim, the father of faith, and be hopeful of overcoming “our present travails.”

NACOMYO, in an Eid-al-Adha message to Muslims, signed by Malam Sani Suleiman Maigoro and Alhaji Mas’ud Akintola, the national president and national secretary-general, urged the faithful to find their ways back to God and embrace righteousness.

The organisation decried the hypocrisy of many who claim to be believers but who continuously engage in crimes like banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and economic sabotage.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has called on the federal and state governments not to play politics with the security and economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

In a 2021 Eid-al-Adha message signed by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the group condemned the worsening security situation in the country and asked government at all levels to scale up their security strategies so as to reduce terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country.

The MMWG commended the Niger State government’s latest onslaught on criminals killing and kidnapping people in the state. According to the group, the state government has raised combatant teams to fight the criminals in the various communities where lives and property have come under threat.

“It is unimaginable that crimes are committed with criminals in their hundreds riding in vehicles and on motorcycles in some states in the North West and North Central States such as Kebbi,

Katsina, Kaduna Sokoto and Niger. It is well known that with heavy military bombardment in the North East, criminals have shifted to these two geopolitical zones,” the group said.

The MMWG underscored the need for the government to review its social investment programmes with a view to making positive impact on the generality of the people such as tackling inflation, creating jobs and catering for internally displaced persons who are now in millions and scattered all over the country.

“A holistic housing programme that would return them to their homes such as the ones put in place in Borno State by former Governor Kashim Shettima and sustained by the current governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, is now desirable to be initiated by the Federal Government and put in various states for the IDPs for them to return home.

The Federal Government’s socio-economic programmes should also tackle the current increase in the prices of almost all commodities with a view of relieving the suffering masses,” MMWG said

