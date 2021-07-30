Islam

Immoderate quest for wealth wrecking Nigeria’s economy, security, says NACOMYO

Posted on Author Adeola Yusu Comment(0)

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has identified an inordinate quest for the acquisition of material things as the major cause of the economic and security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

 

The group, therefore, implored the citizens to emulate Prophet Ibrahim, the father of faith, and be hopeful of overcoming “our present travails.”

 

NACOMYO, in an Eid-al-Adha message to Muslims, signed by Malam Sani Suleiman Maigoro and Alhaji Mas’ud Akintola, the national president and national secretary-general, urged the faithful to find their ways back to God and embrace righteousness.

 

The organisation decried the hypocrisy of many who claim to be believers but who continuously engage in crimes like banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and economic sabotage.

 

Meanwhile, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has called on the federal and state governments not to play politics with the security and economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

 

In a 2021 Eid-al-Adha message signed by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the group condemned the worsening security situation in the country and asked government at all levels to scale up their security strategies so as to reduce terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country.

 

The MMWG commended the Niger State government’s latest onslaught on criminals killing and kidnapping people in the state. According to the group, the state government has raised combatant teams to fight the criminals in the various communities where lives and property have come under threat.

 

“It is unimaginable that crimes are committed with criminals in their hundreds riding in vehicles and on motorcycles in some states in the North West and North Central States such as Kebbi,

Katsina, Kaduna Sokoto and Niger. It is well known that with heavy military bombardment in the North East, criminals have shifted to these two geopolitical zones,” the group said.

 

The MMWG underscored the need for the government to review its social investment programmes with a view to making positive impact on the generality of the people such as tackling inflation, creating jobs and catering for internally displaced persons who are now in millions and scattered all over the country.

 

“A holistic housing programme that would return them to their homes such as the ones put in place in Borno State by former Governor Kashim Shettima and sustained by the current governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, is now desirable to be initiated by the Federal Government and put in various states for the IDPs for them to return home.

 

The Federal Government’s socio-economic programmes should also tackle the current increase in the prices of almost all commodities with a view of relieving the suffering masses,” MMWG said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Islam

NAHCON asks states to begin 2021 pilgrimage preparations

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Saudi Arabia reopens borders Muhammad Kabir, Kano The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON), had asked state Pilgrims Welfare Agencies to commence preparations for the 2021 Hajj exercise following the news of Saudi Arabia reopening it’s boarders for international pilgrimages. The Spokesperson of the Commission, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, said in a release: “That as […]
Islam

Ogun gov charges Chief Imam on leadership

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The 18th Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Sa’addallah Alade Bamigbola who has just assumed office, was this afternoon, on a courtesy visit to my office in Oke-Mosan. I congratulated the new Chief Imam, a noble scholar who I am confident will build on the achievements of his predecessors, having risen through the ladder with humility […]
Islam

Ansar-Ud-Deen organises training for missionaries

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

THE Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN), Lagos State council, has held a training programme for missioners in the state. The training was held at the newly constructed headquarters of the association in Isheri. The chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Salaudeen, said it was meant to ensure uniformity in the programmes of the association. Alhaji […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica