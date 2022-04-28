Immunisation: GAVI appoints Amref Health Africa as new CSO

As part of this year’s World Immunisation Week, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Amref Health Africa and the Gavi Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Steering Committee have announced a new partnership to harness the full potential of civil society to deliver on Gavi’s ambitious mission to leave no one behind in immunisation. According to a joint press release from the Gavi CSO Constituency, Amref Health Africa and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, Amref ’s hosting appointment is effective from January 1, for a period of three years ending 2024.

The announcement yesterday builds on the momentum created by a Gavi Board-approved initiative to support and empower civil society organisations and communities to identify and reach underserved and missed communities. This includes a requirement for all countries supported by Gavi to allocate at least ten per cent of their combined Health System Strengthening (HSS), Equity Accelerator Funding (EAF) and Targeted Country Assistance (TCA) ceilings for activities undertaken by CSO partners. The decision makes Amref Health Africa the first organisation located in a lower middle-income country to host the CSO platform.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...