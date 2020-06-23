Imo: 13 more lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) last week.

The spokesperson of the Imo State COVID 19 Task Force, Chinedu Iwuala confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital on Tuesday.

He noted also that the affected lawmakers have been instructed to go into self isolation with their families.

The media aide to the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Emeka Ahaneku said he would take the assertion with reservation as neither the NCDC team nor the Imo State COVID-19 Task Force has conveyed the outcome of the test to the state’s parliament.

“We will wait until the NCDC or State COVID-19 Task Force issues a statement on the matter. For now, all I know is that the Speaker is COVID-19 free and everyone in the office of the Speaker has received a call or text message from NCDC which confirmed them negative.

“What the NCDC does is that they call or text the sample owners directly and tell them the outcome of the test. Going by that, only the NCDC or the state’s Task Force can tell us which lawmaker is positive and which is negative,” Ahaneku explained.

The Chairman House Committee on Information and Judiciary, Hon. Nelson Ezerioha told newsmen that he does not have a list of his colleagues who tested positive for COVID-19 as he had no access to such information.

He, however, noted that he tested negative as was conveyed to him by officials of the NCDC through a phone call.

Like this: Like Loading...