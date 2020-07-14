News

Imo: Again, contractors take protest to Govt House, demand payment

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Barely a fortnight after pensioners marched to Government House, Owerri to protest non-payment of their pensions, aggrieved contractors Tuesday stormed the same venue demanding payment for contracts they executed for the Imo State Universal Education Board (IMSUBEB).

 

The angry contractors numbering over a hundred persons defied the early morning rain to press home their grievances.

 

Armed with placards and chanting solidarity songs, the contractors lamented that most of them have been besieged by creditors who have already seized some of their properties.

 

According to them, the bank loans they obtained to execute the various contracts had accumulated humongous interests thereby causing them problems. They added that the banks were after them already.

 

This, they disclosed, was happening in spite of the fact that the Federal Government through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has released money to the state government for payment for the contracts executed by the contractors.

