Imo: Again, soldiers allegedly kill snack bar owner, one week after shooting undergraduate

Barely five days after soldiers allegedly killed a 24-year-old undergraduate of the Imo State University and three days after the killing of a pig merchant within the Government House vicinity, solders have allegedly shot dead a snackbar owner, Noel Chigbu.

The victim’s eldest brother, Tobechi Chigbu, told newsmen on Monday that the military men at the Amakohia flyover in Owerri killed his younger brother around 10pm on Friday.

He said that Noel, a father of two toddlers with a heavily expectant wife, had earlier in the said day, taken delivery of his new car, had dropped off his friend and was driving home having closed work for the day, when he met his death.

According to the distraught Tobechi Chigbu, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the state was the one who told the family that the soldiers said that they shot him because he “violated their checkpoint rule.”

Tobechi said: “Noel is one of my young brothers. He would have been 39 by May 18 but unfortunately, he was shot dead on the day he took delivery of his new vehicle.His corpse was dumped at FMC in Owerri by the soldiers who killed him.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations told us that the military men who brought his car to the command headquarter said that they killed him for violating their checkpoint rule.”

He said that the family was going to make sure that the killer soldiers who murdered his brother were brought to book.

