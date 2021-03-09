Metro & Crime

Imo: Again, youths raze police station, LG headquarters over alleged killing of two siblings

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

 

Another police division was Tuesday morning torched by angry youths in Ihitte/ Uboma Council Area of Imo State.

The razing of the station followed the alleged killing of an two siblings in the area by police operatives.

This is also as two policemen were reported to have sustained machete wounds following the reprisal attack.

With this development, no fewer than two police stations have been burnt in the last one month in the state.

The state’s Police Spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident but noted that only one person died.

Ikeokwu, however, explained that police operatives who had gone to effect an arrest in the area were attacked by the youths, injuring two policemen. He said the irate youths had also freed the suspect.

The attack he said exposed the police operatives to danger and it was in their bid to protect themselves that a stray bullet hit one of the youths who later died in a hospital.

