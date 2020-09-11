Imo Agriculture, Environmental Sciences’ Varsity gets NUC’s approval

The Nigerian University Commission (NUC) has approved the takeoff the Imo State University for Agriculture and Environmental Sciences next month. The approval, however, underscored effort which Governor Hope Uzodimma-led administration had made towards the establishment of a second university for the state. NUC panel was in the state to carry out necessary verification exercises on the state facilities, human and physical infrastructures. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Declan Emelumba flanked by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Damaris Osunkwo and the Chief Press Secretary/ Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, informed that Executive Council broke the good news to reporters yesterday in Owerri, the state capital. Emelumba said that the Imo State University of Science and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo will take off by October when other universities would be resuming for a new academic session.

