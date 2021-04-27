Metro & Crime

Imo: Amawusa blocked after attack by gunmen 

The Douglas Road leading to Amawusa in Owerri, Imo State, Tuesday morning was blocked by  military personnel stationed in that area, after an attack by unknown gunmen on Monday night.
A visit to the area confirmed that motorists were not allowed to ply the ever-busy Douglas Road while commuters were seen trekking long distance to their destinations.
It was learnt that shops, especially within the Amawusa area, were all closed at about 09:59a.m.
Military men were also seen positioned strategically in and out of the Amawusa axis, observing the movements of persons within the affected area.
While the Hausas were seen standing along the roadsides, some sitting in front of their shops and others were standing in groups discussing Monday night’s attacks.
Some of them who managed to narrate their experiences described it as ugly and that since they have been living in Owerri that they have not seen it before.
One of them who introduced himself as Sadiq said: “This kind of thing has never happened to us before. We were running to hide from the bandits. They were shooting in the air. Some of us who were running also injured ourselves. I and my brothers did not sleep in Amawusa, we were afraid that they may come back again.”
Another eyewitness said that it was when the military men who have been stationed in Amawusa for over a week, engaged the hoodlums that they beat a retreat.
He said: “If not for the Army people who stood their ground fired their shots at the gunmen; the gunmen would have succeeded in entering Amawusa. The military also called more of their colleagues, who came in their military vehicles and the hoodlums could not withstand the battle.
“The battle lasted for more than 15 minutes but thank God, the whole thing ended with the gunmen forced back.”

