Imo APC chair to Buni: Leave our party, go back to Yobe and face governance

The Chairman of the lmo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Daniel Nwafor has said that the ruling party has had enough of Governor Mai Mala Buni in the national leadership structure of the party.

According to Nwafor, the Yobe State governor has nothing more to offer the party as Caretaker Committee Chairman, “so there is no need for anyone to even contemplate extending Buni’s tenure as Caretaker Chairman. As a matter of fact, it is Buni himself that is planting and spreading the said rumour and insinuating an extention for him and his committee.”

Nwafor said: “Of course I’m totally against any extention for Buni. Governor Mai Mala Buni should organise a credible convention for our party and go and manage his Yobe State

“He cannot be a governor and continue to operate as a caretaker committee chairman of the party forever

“Buni should stop instigating problems in our party. He is the one sponsoring these rumours of extension. There is nothing left for him to do in the party. He has created more problems in the different state chapters than he met when he assumed office. And as a matter of fact, there are no formal provisions for continuous extension of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.”

