Imo APC crisis: Court stops Uzodimma’s APC faction

The FCT High Court Abuja has struck out an application by a faction of APC loyal to the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma seeking to truncate the tenure of the incumbent state executive of the party.

The APC faction loyal to Governor Uzodinma, led by Prince Marcon Nlemigbo had approached the Court presided over by Justice O.A Musa for an order of unconditional Stay of Execution/Enforcement on a judgement delivered by the same Court on August, 2018 in suit no FCT/HC/ BW/CV/103/2018, which barred the All Progressives Congress from tampering or interfering with the tenure of the elected party officials in the state.

Speaking to the press on the matter, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr. Onwuasoanya Jones, expressed happiness with the ruling and urged other party members to sheathe their swords and allow peace reign.

According to him: “The Application wasn’t necessary in the first place. It is unfortunate that at a time when the President, who is also the leader of the party had urged all party members to withdraw their cases from the courts, some people are still moving trying to obtain mischievous orders from courts, in clear defiance of the President’s and NEC’s directive.

“This judgement by Justice Musa is a further affirmation of Daniel Nwafor as the only authentic Chairman of APC in the state, and all executive members elected during the July rescheduled congresses of the Party, the only legitimate leadership of the APC in Imo State.

We therefore call on all party members to return home and join hands with us as we rebuild the party.”

Meanwhile, the Nlemig bo faction of the party is celebrating the order contained in the second paragraph of the judgement, which seemed to restrain the Daniel Nwafor-led faction from enforcing the said judgement

