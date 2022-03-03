Imo APC crisis: Okorocha pulls the rug from under Uzodinma, Buni

The faction of the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to ex- Governor Rochas Okorocha may have pulled the rug from under Governor Hope Uzodinma and Governor Mai Mala Buni, the APC national Caretaker Chairman for the Extra- Ordinary Convention Planning Committee. This followed the recognition of Daniel Nwafor as Chairman of APC in the state by the Supreme Court pending judgment on the substantive suit. In September 2020, the Mai Mala Buni APC Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee approached the Supreme Court in Suit No: Sc/ cv/ 884/2020. All Progressives Congress vs Daniel Nwafor & 2 others, seeking leave to appeal the judgments that ruled in favour of the Daniel Nwafor-led State Working Committee (SWC) as the authentic and lawful executive.
Related Articles
ASUU Strike: Human rights activist, Agbese writes PMB, volunteers to lead negotiation with union
Renowned human rights activist and writer, Philip Agbese, has written President Muhammadu Buhari, on the lingering strike embarked on by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Recall that university lecturers have been on strike for over eight months in protest against the Federal Government’s preferred Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Terrorism: Presidency, Senate get knocks on Pantami’s clearance
•DSS has more blame than Senate –Egwu The controversy trailing the nomination, clearance and appointment of Dr. Isa Pantami as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, appears not over yet as some Nigerians including a lawmaker and a human rights group have rained knocks on the Presidency and the Senate for the saga. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Obasa secures endorsement of northwest speakers for Tinubu
Serving Speakers and their predecessors from the Northwest zone of Nigeria have declared their support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Their declarations and promises are coming some weeks after a similar endorsement of Tinubu was carried out by their colleagues in the southwestern zone of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)