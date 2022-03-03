Imo APC crisis: Okorocha pulls the rug from under Uzodinma, Buni

The faction of the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to ex- Governor Rochas Okorocha may have pulled the rug from under Governor Hope Uzodinma and Governor Mai Mala Buni, the APC national Caretaker Chairman for the Extra- Ordinary Convention Planning Committee. This followed the recognition of Daniel Nwafor as Chairman of APC in the state by the Supreme Court pending judgment on the substantive suit. In September 2020, the Mai Mala Buni APC Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee approached the Supreme Court in Suit No: Sc/ cv/ 884/2020. All Progressives Congress vs Daniel Nwafor & 2 others, seeking leave to appeal the judgments that ruled in favour of the Daniel Nwafor-led State Working Committee (SWC) as the authentic and lawful executive.

