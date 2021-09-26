Imo APC National Assembly caucus hails Buhari over Araraume’s appointment

The Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the National Assembly has hailed the appointment of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the new Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPC), by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a goodwill message issued in Abuja, the lawmakers said that they had been vindicated by this appointment since they had always maintained that President Buhari had no issues with the South-East.

The message was signed by Rt. Hon. Ugonna C. Ozuruigbo representing Nwangle/ Njaba/Isu/Nkwerre Federal Constituency, Hon. Dr. Pascal Obi representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency and Hon. Kingsley Uju representing Ohaji/ Egbema/Oguta Federal Constituency. They described Araraume as “an employer of labour, astute businessman and political leader” maintaining that he had the competence, honour and requisite background to ensure that the NNPC Limited was run commercially like any other business venture. They said that Senator Araraume’s capacity to chair the NNPC Board cannot be in doubt because while in the Senate, he was the Chairman of the Senate Sub-Committee on the Downstream Sector of the oil industry.

In addition, Araraume was also Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Chairman, Senate Committee on Power and Steel and member, Senate Committees on Works, Finance, Appropriation and Petroleum Resources.

He was equally the Chairman Southern Senators Forum. The lawmakers pledged their loyalty and that of their constituents to President Buhari’s administration

