Imo APC: NWC Upholds MacDonald’s Exco

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday upheld the MacDonald Ebere led State Executive Committee in Imo state. Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yakubu Ajaka told newsmen after a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party. Recall that on the 15th of June, a letter earlier written by the Deputy Secretary, Festus Fuanter recognised the leadership of Dan Nwafor in the state party. However, speaking after the NWC meeting on Thursday, Ajaka said: “The National Working Committee NWC just finished a meeting now and in their decision rescind that letter. “So the status quo in Imo remains that the MacDonald Ebere led state Committee remains the substantive Chairman of the party in Imo state. “There is no change of leadership, so what happened was just a mere mistake. The Supreme Court judgement was very clear, the current executive of MacDonald was a product of Congress. “The Congress that produced Nwafor’s group has just elapsed by decision of NEC in 2022. So the current Exco there now is the only recognized leadership in Imo. This is the decision of the NWC today.”

 

