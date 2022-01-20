Imo: APC senator passes no confidence vote in Uzodinma

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has described the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma as unfit to govern the state. Uzodinma had last week marked his two years in of- fice as governor, but Senator Rochas Okorocha noted that there was nothing to cheer about after Uzodinma’s second year in office. Okorocha, who was addressing people at a public function in Imo, stressed that in spite of failure in leadership, Uzodinma had also within two years visited Imo State with impunity, intimidation and highhandedness.

The former governor added that the worst of Uzodinma’s actions was the invasion of a church with armed men. He, therefore, urged Imo people to get their voters’ card ready and send Governor Uzodinma packing in 2023. The Senatorstressed: “You must all prepare well and get your voters’ card ready so youcansackthisbadgovernment in Imo State. “This administration has committed abominations in our land. In fact, this administration is anti- Christ. People were shot in a church; are they not anti-Christ? A governor that authorised the armed invasion of a church, is he not anti-Christ?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...