Imo Assembly adjourns plenary until Oct. 28

The Imo State House of Assembly yesterday adjourned plenary until October 28, shortly resuming from its 2021 recess which started in July. The Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem (APC-Onuimo) said this after welcoming lawmakers and staff from recess, while thanking God for their health. Eneziem urged the lawmakers to put in more effort in their legislative duties to deliver democracy dividends to their constituents. He also advised them to continue to discharge their duties to their constituents according to the house’s rules.

He also advised the staff to brace up for the work ahead, to enable the lawmakers perform their duties effectively. He added: “I welcome you all back from our recess and I urge you all to work hard to ensure we deliver the dividends of democracy to our people who have given us their mandate. “I also welcome our parliamentary staff and I urge them to keep a brisk pace to enable us deliver quickly on our duties.”

