Imo Assembly probes sacked Speaker over alleged financial impropriety

The Imo House of Assembly yesterday adopted a motion calling for the probe of the financial activities of the Assembly under the leadership of the impeached Speaker Chiji Collins (APC Isiala Mbano).

The motion which was sponsored by Ekene Nnodumele (APC Orsu) stated that there should be a painstaking investigation into the allegation of financial impropriety leveled against the former Speaker.

Nnodumele noted that the Njaba representative, Uju Onwudiwe (APC) was still being owed four months worth of salaries and allowances which should have been paid after her re-election. He added that the former speaker withheld the allowances following the cancellation of her first election without rendering proper account as to what the money was used for. He called for an ad hoc committee to be set up to properly investigate the allegations levelled against Chiji. Supporting the motion, Onwudiwe stated that taking proper action following the proposed investigation would serve as a deterrent against mismanagemnt of funds by public servants.

Arthur Egwim (APC Ideato North) also said there should be a standard which every public servant should live up to adding that Chiji’s actions were ‘unbelievable’. Following votes in favour of the motion, the Speaker Paul Emeziem (APC-Onuimo)set up a seven man committee headed by Nnodumele to carry out the proposed investigations. Emeziem charged the committee to present their findings to the house in two weeks time.

Other members of the committee are Eddy Obinna (APCAboh Mbaise), Emeka Nduka (APC -aEhime Mbano, Frank Ugboma (PDP -Oguta), Dominic Ezerioha (APC Oru- West), Johnson Duru ( APC- Ideato South) and Uche Ogbuagu (APCIkeduru).

