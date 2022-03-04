News

Imo Assembly probes suspected fake revenue consultants

The Imo House of Assembly has constituted a committee to investigate illegal revenue collection by suspected fake revenue consultants at dredging sites in the state. This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Eddy Obinna (APC-Aboh Mbaise) at plenary yesterday. Presenting the motion, Obinna stated that suspected fake revenue consultants have been extorting tipper drivers by collecting illegal fees at dredging sites in the state.

“This is against the procedure for revenue collection in the state as laid down by the state government in accordance with extant laws,” he said. The lawmaker prayed the house to direct the state’s Commissioner for Mines and Solid Minerals to investigate activities of suspected illegal revenue consultants. He also called for monitoring teams at dredging sites in the state to ensure that revenues accruable to the state were remitted to the treasury. Supporting the motion, Hon. Heclus Okoro (APC-Ohaji Egbema), said those indicted at the end of investigation should be brought to book to guard against future occurrences.

 

