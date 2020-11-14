Imo Assembly Speaker removed, new one sworn-in

The Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Dr. Collins Chiji (Isiala Mbano, APC) was yesterday impeached and removed at a special sitting of the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele, APC). Following this, Paul Emeziem of Onuimo state constituency was immediately elected the new Speaker and was sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Chinelo Emeghara, during the session. The motion for impeach- ment was moved by Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu, APC) and seconded by Michael Njoku (Ihitte Uboma, APC). The lawmakers cited gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptitude, financial impropriety and high handedness as reasons for the impeachment.

It read: “We, the undersigned representing over two third majority of the members of the House do state our unequivocal resolution to remove Collins Chiji as the Speaker of the House for gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptitude, financial impropriety and high handedness.”

The motion was signed by 19 members representing over two third majority of the House, and only 19 members of the House consisting 27 members were present during the special sitting and all of them affirmed the impeachment of the Speaker. Saturday Telegraph gathered that 15 APC members and four PDP members participated in the impeachment proceeding.

It is on record, however, that underSpeakerChiji, the lawmakers were for the first time owed salaries by the government. They also had their salaries and allowances slashed by the government under him. It is believed that the issue of non-payment of salaries of lawmakers did not get the attention of the governor neither did issues of alleged high handedness and misappropriation of funds draw the ire of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

What pundits believe must have irked the governor, is the recent news report and speculations that Chiji was hobnobbing with Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, the APC senatorial candidate for Imo North. Araraume is one of the alleged arch-rivals of Uzodimma, so it is believed that the former Speaker lost his job due to his divided loyalty. Emeziem had already been received by Uzodimma at Government House, Owerri, though the impeached speaker was present during the red carpet reception accorded his successor at Government House. Chiji was first elected into the House in 2015 but he served about two years of his first four-year tenure outside the hallowed legislative chamber on suspension.

He was re-elected in 2019 on the platform of the All ProgressivesGrand Alliancebutjumped ship before inauguration to the Supreme Court deposed PDP’s governor, Emeka Ihedioha, in order to become Speaker.

Like this: Like Loading...