Imo by-election: I’m hungry for devt, not power –Okewulonu, PDP candidate

The candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo North by-election, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, has assured the people of Okigwe Zone that he is not going to the national assembly for his personal advantage, but for the sake of development in the zone that has been neglected for many years. Okewulonu made it known that what he desperately wants isn’t power but development in Okigwe zone which will be achieved once he emerges winner in the election which will hold today.

He said: “In Okigwe Zone today, we have no single motorable road; unemployment is high, infrastructure too, there is decay in the system, no thanks for our bad leaders. “In Okigwe, the poverty level is high.

I just want to come to change the narrative of leadership in Okigbe where we make sure whatever allocation that comes from the Federal Government reaches the people.” The PDP candidate will be in the election with other major contenders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). Earlier, Okewulonu had earlier said he was confident of becoming victorious in the election due to the supports he has received from the people, traditional rulers, and major stakeholders in Okigwe zone.

