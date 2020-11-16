Imo by-election: Okorocha donates campaign structure to Ararume

Former Governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has donated his campaign structure, “Rescue Mission,” to candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Imo North Senatorial District bye-election, Senator Ifeanyin Ararume.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rescheduled the election for December 5. The election was earlier scheduled for October 31 but the #EndSARS protest was postponed.

Special Adviser to Okorocha in a statement made available to the media in Abuja, quoted Okorocha as saying that “the Rescue Mission Political Structure would work with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and other political structures, including the Destiny Organization to ensure that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, the APC candidate in the Imo North Senatorial byeelection wins the election resoundingly.”

Onwuemeodo disclosed the above while meeting with his former Commissioners, APC State Executives and selected leaders from each of the Local Governments in the state, regretting that, Senator Araraume didn’t take his advice in 2019 when he had told him to go for the Senate and that, if he had taken that advice, he would have become the Deputy Senate President.

Onwuemeodo said: “The former governor also explained that the decision to work assiduously for the victory of Senator Araraume in the bye-election, does not mean the collapse of the individual Political Structures, adding that after Araraume’s victory, the structures would return to their respective bases.

“He also explained that the APC in Imo does not have problem again, adding that the picture about the fate of the party has now become very clear, noting too that truth does not die, but what dies with time is falsehood or deceit.

“The Chairman of the Senate committee on Culture and Tourism equally called on Governor Hope Uzodinma not to take his quietness or peaceful dispositions for granted, stating that he has remained quiet in the face of insults and blackmails in the interest of the state.

