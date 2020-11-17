Imo by-Election: Uzodinma lobbies APC Caretaker Committee

Ahead of the Imo North Senatorial District byeelection, Governor Hope Uzodinma has visited the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to lobby for his preferred candidate, Hon. Frank Ibezim.

The ticket of the party is under controversy between Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and Hon. Frank Ibezim. While the former governor of Imo State and a Senator representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha is supporting Senator Ararume, the Imo State governor is backing Ibezim. It was reported yesterday that the Caretaker Committee had split over who should fly the flag of the party in the election.

Uzodinma said: “Well of course you know I’m an APC governor and coming from Imo State to do some businesses in Abuja, it will also be traditional for me to visit the headquarters of our great party to meet with critical stakeholders and leaders of our party as to the status and goings on of events in our great party.

“And I had a private audience with the national chairman and some members of the NWC to be able to touch base with our preparedness for the upcoming bye-elections. “Of course, you know any moment from now, there will be some senatorial bye-elections in Imo State – Imo north senatorial district – and I think our party is prepared, in Imo State, we are also prepared. APC is the party to beat in Imo State. “The most important thing is APC to win the election. The party has internal mechanism of confirming who the candidate is.

The Supreme Court has said it, the Electoral Act has said it. Every party has the right and it is only the party that sponsors a candidate. “Of course we have our candidate.

There are some few legal issues going on. I don’t want to go into that department because the matter is pending in court. It will be subjudice but at the end of the day, we will have our candidate.

“lf you recall when I addressed you here couple of months ago, l told you that the moment l resume office as the Imo State governor, that the impression and perception of our party in the South East will change and the resultant effect would be that more credible individuals and governors would even join the party.

