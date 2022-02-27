Imo bye-election: INEC adhoc staff abducted

PDP accuses Uzodinma’s aides of abduction, snatching of electoral materials

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State Prof. Francis Ezeonu, Saturday confirmed the abduction of some of the commission’s adhoc staff by unknown persons at the tail end of the electoral process in the Ngor Okpala state constituency bye election.

According to the REC, who briefed newsmen at the commission’s headquarters in Owerri, the Imo state capital, “the commission received reports of abduction, violence, snatching of INEC materials, disruption of polls and attack on INEC personnel in some polling units even though no casualties have been recorded.”

He reassured Imo electorates that results manufactured from unknown places will not be collated as the number of votes cast must tally with the number of accredited voters.

Opposition parties, particularly the PDP has lamented the invasion of polling units by appointees of Governor Hope Uzodinma and alleged the forcible herding of INEC adhoc officials and election material to one Sentiero Hotel where the officials are compelled to compromise the integrity of the election results.

Spokesperson for the PDP, Mr. Collins Opuruzor said that if the charade perpetrated by the force of arms by Governor Uzodinma and his cronies are allowed to stand, the Amended Electoral Act would have been a huge waste of time. “Uzodinma dutifully militarised a simple bye election in one local government, deploying masked men wielding guns, armoured vehicles, soldiers, Policemen, and all manner of official and unofficial gunmen to intimidate the people of Ngor Okpala who has a historical pattern of voting the PDP in all elections.

They abducted scores of Youth Corpers, adhoc workers, alongside the BVAS machines and all electoral materials within reach to hotels and homes, where they are clearly trying to rewrite and rework already concluded elections to favour their preferred candidate.

This evil against the people must not stand. This will be a true test of the efficacy of the Amended Electoral Act.”

According to the PDP spokesman, those cited at the Sentiero Hotel, Ngor Okpala, openly manipulating results while masked gunmen and policemen kept watch included Uzodinma’s commissioners and other appointees, APC Senators, 27 LGA Interim Management Committee chairmen, Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu , Nze Nwaneri Chinasa, Henry Njoku(Harritex), Macdonald Ebere, Eltelbert Okere, Henry Okafor, Soronadi Njoku , APC publicity Secretary, Cajethan Duke , Samuuel Udeh, NURTW chairman among others where on ground at the hotel while the massive doctoring of election results were going on.

