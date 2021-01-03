Imo: Catholic Bishop was rescued in Awara forest –Police

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Bishop Moses Chikwe, who was kidnapped on December 27, has been rescued unhurt. His freedom came following what the Imo State Police Command described as a ‘sting operation’ embarked upon by key tactical squads of the Imo Police Command led by the Anti-kidnapping Unit alongside the Quick Intervention Team (QUIT) of the command.

The Auxiliary Bishop was abducted with his driver, and the hoodlums also whisked away one Chioma Stephanie Ekwedike, a 33-year-old lady who was in front of her residence at the Imo Housing Estate Umuguma, Owerri West LGA. Consequently, the Officer in Charge of the state Police Command, newly promoted AIG Isaac O. Akinmoyede declared a state wide manhunt for the assailants and activated all the tactical teams in the Command charging them to rescue the Bishop and the others unhurt.

Acting on the said directive a combined squad of all the tactical teams on December 31 followed the trail of the fleeing hoodlums and tracked them to a forest in Awara, a boundary community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of the state that borders Imo and Omoku Creek in Omoku, Rivers State. Secondary suspects positively linked to the crime and the criminals were covertly identified and arrested first before the large operation to storm the forest in Awara and environs.

The arrest of the suspects and the coordinated operations by the Command encompassing the hideout of the hoodlums forced the criminal suspects to abandon their victims and flee. This led to the rescue of the Bishop and the two other victims unhurt, without payment of any ransom.

