IMO chief, Kitach Lim visits Nigeria November 20

The eighth elected Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Kitach Lim will commence a two day official visit to Nigeria from November 20 and round off the following day November 21, 2022.

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh disclosed this to newsmen during a recent meeting with senior maritime journalists in his office his in Lagos.

Dr. Jamoh stated that during the visit by Lim, the first by any IMO scribe in 15 years to Nigeria will afford him the opportunity to commission various maritime infrastructural projects initiated by the NIMASA.

According to the Director General the visit of the IMO Chief is a testament that Nigeria is doing great on issues of international and regional Maritime security. Jamoh indicated that the visit exemplifies the love the IMO chief has for our country.

The Secretary General, recently commended Nigeria in fighting to a standstill the activities of piracy especially in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) through coordinated collaboration.

He has also thumbed up the leadership of the Director General in improving the status of Nigeria in World Maritime affairs

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...