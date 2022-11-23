News

IMO chief, Kitack Lim, inaugurates NIMASA’s N19bn headquarters

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim yesterday opened the N19 billion ultra- modern headquarters of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Victoria Island, Lagos. Speaking at the ceremony, he expressed confidence in the leadership of the transport sector of Nigeria, while also praising the Minister of Transportation Mu’azu Jaji Sambo and the heads of the parastatals under the ministry for their roles. “An important element is a human competency and capability, with leadership being the most paramount to consider, which I have seen exhibited by the Minister; he is an extraordinary and rare leader. “I am very confident to lookforward tomoreprosperous opportunities and developmentof maritimeactivities of Nigeria,” he said.

Sambo expressed gratitude to the IMO chief for visiting Nigeria and also having a first-hand opinion on the developmental strides in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

 

