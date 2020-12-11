News

Imo communities call on Uzodinma to refurbish, equip health centres

Two communities, Isu and Abakan in Nwangele Local Government area of Imo State have called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to rehabilitate dilapidating health centres and provide them with personnel with good conduct.

The communities yesterday made the appeal at a one-day sensitisation programme themed “Improve the Knowledge of Mothers, Parents and Care givers on Essential Family Practices as stated by UNICEF.”

While Abajah community said its health centre should be refurbished, Isu community decried lack of necessary equipment, security and friendly health personnel which had hindered members of the community from meeting their health needs. They also called for the establishment of World Development Committee (WDC) in the two communities which comprised 16 villages. Chairman of Eze’s Cabinet in Isu Community and Nze Charles Njoku, Eze-in-Council of Abajah community, Chief Donatus Dikeukwu, said their health centres had long been neglected.

He called for urgent government’s attention to the area. They also appealed for deployment of security personnel in the health centres and regular visitation to the community by the sanitary inspectors. The communities promised to cooperate with the health officers. However, state Director of National Orientation Agency, Mr. Vitus Ekeocha, throwing more light on the WDC, said that there was growing concern by stakeholders on the decline of Routine Immunization (RI) services occasioned by misinformation, rumour and panic following outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

