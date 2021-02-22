Imo communities tackle FUTO VC over land

Host communities to the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) have called on the management headed by Vice- Chancellor Francis Eze to comply with directives by the federal government, mandating him to excise and cede part of the land donated to it to the host communities. Speaking through their attorney, Chief Sam Anokam, who noted that the issues were straight forward, regretted that FUTO was twisting the facts.

The attorney, however, noted that the communities would at all times insist on return of the already specified land as they were prepared to pursue the matter to the Hague with a view to getting justice.

Anokam who was reacting to comments credited to the Vice-Chancellor that the communities and their attorney were spreading falsehood, said that FUTO was intentionally footdragging by attempting to change the narrative from the substantive matter to fringe sentiments.

He said: “I have no reason to spread falsehood at this point. Who do I seek to impress by spreading falsehood?

“The issue is that the Vice-Chancellor is rather trying to suppress the fact that the federal government has considered and endorsed the move to excise land out of the FUTO for the host communities

