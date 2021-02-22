News

Imo communities tackle FUTO VC over land

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

Host communities to the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) have called on the management headed by Vice- Chancellor Francis Eze to comply with directives by the federal government, mandating him to excise and cede part of the land donated to it to the host communities. Speaking through their attorney, Chief Sam Anokam, who noted that the issues were straight forward, regretted that FUTO was twisting the facts.

 

The attorney, however, noted that the communities would at all times insist on return of the already specified land as they were prepared to pursue the matter to the Hague with a view to getting justice.

 

Anokam who was reacting to comments credited to the Vice-Chancellor that the communities and their attorney were spreading falsehood, said that FUTO was intentionally footdragging by attempting to change the narrative from the substantive matter to fringe sentiments.

 

He said: “I have no reason to spread falsehood at this point. Who do I seek to impress by spreading falsehood?

 

“The issue is that the Vice-Chancellor is rather trying to suppress the fact that the federal government has considered and endorsed the move to excise land out of the FUTO for the host communities

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Olukunle, Adelaja join race for National Assembly

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A former General Manager, Public Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mautin Akin Olukunle, has joined the race for the Lagos East senatorial district by-election slated for October 31. The National Rescue Movement, on whose platform Olukunle was contesting, also announced Adetayo Adelaja, as its candidate for the vacant Kosofe Constituency II […]
News Top Stories

BUA secures 1m vaccine doses, FG rolls out deployment plan

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu and Lawrence Olaoye

BUA Plc. has paid for one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines worth about N1.52 billion ($4 million) at N1,520 ($4) per dose for Nigeria through the AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.   The doses of the vaccine, which should be delivered by next week, will be the first delivery of vaccines to […]
News

Osinbajo seeks legislation backing for whistle-blower policy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has called for the enactment of a law by the National Assembly legalising the whistle-blower policy of the country. Osinbajo made the call yesterday in a keynote address delivered virtually at a national conference on the whistle-blower policy in Abuja. The Federal Government whistle-blower policy was developed as a tool […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica