Imo community petitions EFCC over conduct of its officer

A community in Imo State, Umuanyim Egbelu Umuekwune in Ngor Okpala LGA has accused Barr Samuel Ugwuegbulam, an officer of the Economic and Financially Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja of allegedly being behind the attacks and harassments of some members of the community using his position as an officer of the Commission.

This was contained in a petition dated April 20, 2021, signed by Mr Raphael Okereafor (Chairman Umuanyim village home and abroad), and addressed to the Chairman of the EFCC.

The petitioner alleged that their community has been thrown into crisis since Barr Samuel Ugwuegbulam started using his position as an EFCC officer to intimidate and victimize some indigenes of the community as well as threatening their lives. He further accused Ugwuegbulam of using his siblings and other miscreants against some law-abiding villagers, dragging lands with them and damaging their properties.

The petition read in part: “Barr Samuel Ugwegbulem has been threatening to use his position as EFCC officer to deal with his people, he has also been causing and sponsoring crisis against his perceived enemies in the community, he sponsors his siblings both financially and otherwise against some poor villagers as he involves in land dispute.

“Some time ago, he used his powers to forcefully take a piece of land belonging to one of the villagers who was building a house. He ordered his siblings to demolish the man’s house in a bid to grab it. He has been involving himself in all manners of trouble, using his power and office as EFCC officer. We have complained about his conduct, but to no avail.”

