Imo community petitions EFCC over conduct of officer

A community in Imo state Umuanyim Egbelu Umuekwune in Ngor Okpala LGA Imo State has accused Barr. Samuel Ugwuegbulam, an officer of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abuja of allegedly being behind the attacks and harassments of some members of the community using his position as an officer of the Commission.

This was contained in an open letter dated 20th April, 2021, signed by Mr. Raphael Okereafor (Chairman Umuanyim village home and abroad), and addressed to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The petitioner alleged that their community has been thrown into crisis since Barr Samuel Ugwuegbulam started using his position as EFCC officer to intimidate and victimize some indigenes of the community as well as threatening their lives. He further accused Ugwuegbulam of using his siblings and other miscreants against some law-abiding villagers, dragging lands with them and damaging their properties.

The petition read in part: “Barr Samuel Ugwegbulem has been threatening to use his position as EFCC officer to deal with his people, he has also been causing and sponsoring crisis against his perceived enemies in the community, he sponsors his siblings both financially and otherwise against some poor villagers as he involves in land dispute”.

“Some time ago, he used his powers to forcefully take a piece of land belonging to one of the villagers who was building a house. He ordered his siblings to demolish the man’s house in a bid to grab it.

He has been involving himself in all manners of trouble, using his power and office as EFCC officer. We have complained about his conduct, but to no avail.

The petition also accused Barr Samuel Ugwuegbulam of sponsoring the destruction of Pastor Chima Nwaordu’s Palm plantation. “Barr Sam spearheaded the trouble that led to the vandalization of Pastor Chima Nwaordu’s palm plantation.

He operates behind the scene using his people to cause trouble in the community. The community also accused him of using his police orderlies to harass locals particularly his perceived enemies.

The village therefore called on the EFCC boss, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa to call Barr Samuel Ugwuegbulam to order and restore peace and order in the agrarian community. Meanwhile, all efforts to reach Ugwuegbulam proved abortive as his direct line could not be sourced as at press time.

