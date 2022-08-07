Imo community: Security forces burn 18 shops, vehicles, injure 10

Tension is mounting in Oguta following the killing of no fewer than four policemen Friday night, when armed assailants attacked the Agwa Police Division in Oguta Local Government Area, Imo state.

Vehicles at the division at the time of the attack including that of the Divisional Police Officer were set ablaze by the attackers.

There were indications also that the gunmen broke into the home of a resident simply identified as Ejike, killed him and shot his wife before disappearing into the night. A community source said: “

We heard the sound of gunfire last night (Friday) but it was this morning that we heard what really happened, that the Agwa Divisional Police headquarters was attacked. Four policemen were killed.

Two male officers were shot dead alongside two female officers. “Part of the Police building where the female officers were, was burnt and the female officers died in the process. They also went to the house of a commercial motorcycle operator known as Ejike, shot him dead. They also shot his wife but she is alive.

This was all a combined team of security operatives needed to unleash mayhem on Izombe communities.

The operatives were said to have left in their wake, shock, and outrage when they allegedly visited on Umuokwu and Ugbelle communities in Izombe brute and maximum force leading to the burning of houses, 18 shops, eight vehicles and destruction of market stalls and people’s means of livelihood.

The operation also allegedly witnessed reckless use of firearms leading to more than 10 persons sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds while others had matchet cuts. Ethelbert Ozor, a 62-year old man and a non-combatant was shot at severally without any provocation.

As at the time of this report, he had been rushed to the hospital as he was drenched in his own blood. Many others were inflicted with ugly machete wounds. Simon Onyekwado had a deep cut on his head.

In addition he lost a finger in an attempt to ward off the attack with his hand.

Furthermore, it was alleged that the rampaging operatives whisked away no fewer than 23 locals of Izombe. The locals laid the blame at the door of the stateowned Vigilante outfit known as ‘Ebubeagu’, even as they added that the operatives went away with some masquerades.

A local who craved anonymity said: “The worrisome part of it is that, they abducted some masquerades of ‘Okorosha festival’ which is an abomination, and also abducted over 30 people, made away with some money and goods belonging to some traders.”

A community leader, Pauly Igbokwe condemned the repeated invasion of Izombe community by Government security operatives. He said: “In October last year over 150 buildings were completely razed in Umuokwu, Umuorji and Ndioko all in Aborshi Izombe by soldiers over a dispute they had with village boys. “Nothing has been done on the colossal damage innocent people suffered, and yet another attack is launched on Izombe again.

“We were at mass with Anuli Nzeocha, a young widow, when she was informed that security operatives had set her shop ablaze, she almost passed out but people including the priest helped to calm her down. Igbokwe appealed to the state government to look into repeated incidents of mass destruction of innocent people’s houses in Izombe and put a stop to it.

As at the time of this report, the police authorities in the state were yet to respond to inquiries into the attack on the Agwa Division.

