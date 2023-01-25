Imo community seeks governor’s recognition for monarch

The Uvuru community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State has presented their Eze-elect, Chief Iheanacho Chinyereze Mbalewe, to the Sole Administrator of Aboh Mbaise Council Area, as their Eze and the traditional ruler of Uvuru Autonomous community. The Eze-in-council in their address read by the Secretary, High Chief Damian Nwogu highlighted the sterling qualities of Chief Iheanacho Mbalewe and the numerous developmental projects he has provided for the community and urged the Sole Administrator to forward his credentials and appointment documents to the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for approval, confirmation and recognition as their traditional ruler. Receiving the Eze-elect, at the council headquarters, the sole administrator, Mrs Ogechi Njoku, commended the Uvuru Community on the peaceful manner they conducted themselves in selecting their Eze and urged the Eze-elect to carry all his subjects along in the administration of the community.

