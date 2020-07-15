Imo contractors protest against debt after jobs’ completion

Barely a fortnight after pensioners marched to Government House to protest nonpayment of their pensions, aggrieved contractors yesterday stormed the Government House, demanding payment for contracts executed for the Imo State Universal Education Board (IMSUBEB). The angry contractors, numbering over a hundred defied the early morning rain to press home their grievances.

Armed with placards and chanting solidarity songs, the contractors lamented that most of them had been besieged by creditors who had already seized some of their properties.

According to them, the bank loans obtained to execute the various contracts had accumulated humongous interests, thereby causing them problems. They added that the banks were after them already.

This, they disclosed was happening in spite of the fact that the federal government through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) had released money to the state government for payment for the contracts executed by the contractors.

According to the chairman of the Registered IMSUBEB Contractors, Williams Ejiakor, the government has so far showed no sign that they intended to pay contractors which was why the contractors resolved to take their fate in their hands and get the attention of government through the protest march. He said: “We are registered contractors with IMSUBEB.

We are here to ask the board to pay us for the jobs we did which payments had been released by the Federal Government but withheld by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“Jobs for the 2016/2017 Revised Action Plan were awarded to us under the Emeka Ihedioha era.

We went to site immediately even without mobilization and most of us had even delivered up to 100%. Ihedioha was at the verge of paying us when he was unfortunately removed by the court.

“Our money has since then been domiciled at Zenith Bank with Governor Uzodimma refusing to release them to us. Most of our members have huge debts currently hanging over their necks while banks are taking over our properties.

“We have explored all avenues to reach out to the governor. We have gone through Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Archbishop Anthony Obinna, his Chief of Staff, yet he has refused to order the release of our money.

“Now, he is calling for Tenders for the awards of fresh contracts to his cronies with our money.

Even UBEC has asked him to pay us but why he has refused to pay us our money already released by the Federal Government is what we cannot fathom. So we are here today to implore the governor to pay us our money because we also have families like he does.”

