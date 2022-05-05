News

Imo couple tragedy: We can’t kill our own sister-IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied its involvement in the murder of the Nigerian Army couple in Imo State. SaharaReporters had reported how A.M Linus, a Master Warrant Officer in the army and his Private wife, Pte Gloria Matthew, were shot and beheaded on Saturday. After beheading the couple, the gunmen were said to have called their family members to mock them.

A gory video of the incident seen by SaharaReporters showed the gunmen putting the heads on the victims’ chests after the incident. Reacting, the Nigerian Army accused IPOB and its military wing, Eastern Security Network of carrying out the dastardly act. But in a statement issued yesterday signed by Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesperson, the group said it had no hands in the murder of the soldiers, an incident it described as an abominable in Igbo tradition. The group queried: “No true Igbo will hurt an in-law, how much more a married daughter (Ada) in Igbo land. Even the ancestors will avenge such wickedness.”

 

