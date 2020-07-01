Metro & Crime

Imo: Court reinstates sacked council officials

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital has ordered the reinstatement of chairmen and councillors of the 27 local government areas in the state.
The elected council officials who were suspended under the administration of former governor, Emeka Ihedioha in June last year, dragged the Federal Accounts Allocations Committee (FAAC), Attorney General of the Federation(AGF), Attorney General of Imo State, Governor of Imo State and 27 others to court with a view to stopping the monthly allocations from coming to the local government areas pending when they resume offices.
When the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha, Governor Hope Uzodimma also decline all entreaties to reinstate them insisting that the conduct of the election that produced them was illegal and did not follow extant laws.
But delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Tijjani Garba Ringim, held that the dissolution of the council officials was very wrong and ordered that the state government should immediately reinstate the sacked officials.
Delivering judgement, Justice Ringim in the suit, FHC/OW/CS/136/2019, held that any affected local government area without elected officials should not be funded with federal allocation.
Justice Ringim insisted that the governor had no right to “dissolve local government officials elected by the people”.
Speaking with journalists, counsel to the plaintiffs, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), described the judgment as a landmark which will further strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

