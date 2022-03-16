Metro & Crime

Imo: Court remands 28-year-old man in prison custody for defiling 14-month-old baby

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

A Magistrate Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has remanded one Tochi Stanley in prison custody for defiling a 14-month-old baby.

In a ruling on Wednesday, the presiding Magistrate ordered that Tochi Stanley be remanded in Owerri Correctional Centre until April 6.

New Telegraph that Tochi Stanley, a native of Umuodu, Obogwe in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state, was charged for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of the minor.

Stanley had in video confessed that he only used his fingers and did not go beyond that.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Armed bandits kill Catholic priest, three parishioners in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Heavily armed bandits in the early hours of Tursday invaded the Saint Paul’s Aye Twar Catholic Parish, Agu Center in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State and killed a Catholic priest and three other parishioners. The Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Fanen Ngugban, New Telegraph learnt, was gruesomely killed right in the parish house […]
Metro & Crime

Niger Commissioner: ‘I would have resigned, if ransom paid for my release’

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Sani has described his release as divine intervention, adding that: “I am proud that the state government did not pay the N500million ransom demanded by the bandits else I would have resigned.” The Commissioner, while speaking with journalists on Friday after being received by the Speaker of […]
Metro & Crime

Diri to Bayelsans: Pursue unity, positive development

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa As Bayelsans marked the 10th thanksgiving anniversary, Governor Douye Diri has advised all to pursue unity and positive approach to development and not politics of bringing people down. Speaking on Tuesday at the Thanksgiving Ground, the governor advised that all should shun the politics of political parties, politics of killing and chart […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica