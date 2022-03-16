Imo: Court remands 28-year-old man in prison custody for defiling 14-month-old baby

A Magistrate Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has remanded one Tochi Stanley in prison custody for defiling a 14-month-old baby.

In a ruling on Wednesday, the presiding Magistrate ordered that Tochi Stanley be remanded in Owerri Correctional Centre until April 6.

New Telegraph that Tochi Stanley, a native of Umuodu, Obogwe in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state, was charged for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of the minor.

Stanley had in video confessed that he only used his fingers and did not go beyond that.

