Politics

Imo Crisis: PDP fails to reconcile Ihedioha, Anyanwu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, failed to resolve the brewing crisis in the Imo State chapter of the party.

The state chapter has been factionalised between members loyal to the PDP National Secretary Senator, Samuel Anyanwu and those of the former governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

The crisis climaxed at the constitution of the Imo State chapter of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

This pitched some chieftains of the party against the State Working Committee (SWC) over allegations of exclusion.

The supporters of the two factions clashed on Tuesday at a meeting called by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to resolve the differences.

The meeting, which lasted over five hours, according to sources, was inconclusive, leading to the decision to call for the intervention of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

