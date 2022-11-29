Imo Crisis: PDP voids suspension of LG chairmen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has voided the suspension of its some council chairmen in Imo State.

This was one of the resolutions reached at the stakeholders meeting in Abuja to resolve the crisis in the state chapter. The meeting, which was presided over by the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was attended by the two contending aspirants to the party’s ticket for November 2023 governorship.

The state chapter was factionalised by groups loyal to the National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the former governor Emeka Ihedioha.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the party suspended all matters relating to the governorship primary election in Imo State until after the 2023 general elections.

