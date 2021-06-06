Imo crisis‘ll worsen unless Uzodinma vacates seat –Primate Ayodele

…Says mother of all protests against Buhari coming in November

The ongoing South-East crisis will continue to fester unless Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State takes a position of honour by vacating the seat for Emeka Ihedioha whom the people Imo State elected to be their governor till 2023. Primate Babatunde Ayodele,

Spiritual head of INRI Evangelical Church, Oke-Afa, Lagos who disclosed this in a telephone interview with Sunday Telegraph at the weekend said that is the position of God on the crisis. He said:”Hope Uzodimma should honour himself by relinquishing that seat and let Emeka Ihedioha occupy the seat.

That is what the Lord said. Otherwise the South East crisis will continue to increase. The forefathers of Imo State are fighting the Governor because of injustice. That seat does not belong to him.

The Supreme Court must review that result immediately.” Primate Ayodele also said, “I see death of a Supreme Court Judge. We need to pray for a Judge not to die. I am talking as a prophet of God; we have not experienced economic hardship yet. Hardship is coming from November. I am seeing a mother of all protest against this government, if the government is not careful.

That is why I am saying there will be a state emergency in Nigeria. The international community will be worried about Nigeria’s matter because of things that will be happening. And the international community expected much from Nigeria. They have already started inviting eminent personalities.

America is worried, UK is worried, Germany is worried, and France is worried if the government does not know”. According to him, Nigeria’s problems are very voluminous and Buhari cannot solve it. “Buhari and his aides cannot handle it. God has revealed to me those who are ruling Nigeria.

There are just four of them. They are the people that are killing Nigerians. But God has never said my son reveal them. There is corruption in the system, there is injustice in the system; there is nepotism in the system, there is ethnic crisis in the system.

And that is what God has revealed to me. I am not talking as a politician; I am talking as a man of God.” Prophet Ayodele further disclosed that before the death of Ahmed Gulak,

“On page 1 of the Warning to The nations of 2020/2021, which was release in August 2020, I prophesied it and said let us rebuke kidnapping, political assassination and sudden killing in the country.

Has it not all happened? The death of Gulak happened within Imo State. Federal government must not go and pick wrong people. Picking on one people is like causing more havoc, because by the time you kill or embarrass wrong people their blood will be calling for divine justice.”

He said I see the president mourning a very close prominent person. “The president should check his health from November, December 2021, January, February, 2022.

They must allow the president to rest, so that his health will not catapult. Army will lose a very prominent person. Let us pray not to lose a very prominent General. The military will lose a very prominent person. Terrorism has come to stay in Nigeria.

The following states will experience terrorism: Imo and Anambra States. Terrorist is coming into Imo State. Anambra governorship election if care is not taken will end inconclusive.

The date fixed for that election is dicey because it is a date full of crisis,” Prophet Ayodele prophesied. He disclosed that before the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Sekarau, he prophesied that his days were numbered.

“The military have not declared Shekarau dead, but me I am talking as a Prophet of God that Shekarau is dead. We are fighting two terrorist groups now Al queda, ISIS which is quite different from ISWAP.

These terrorist groups are coming; they will start disturbing Africa from Nigeria. Government has not known that Boko Haram has fizzled out, God told me that Shekarau days are numbered,’ he said.

According to Prophet Ayodele, ethnic crisis is coming, Hausa and Igbo will fight, Yoruba will fight with Hausa. He called on Lagos to rise up and guide the state from terrorist attack.

”It is coming. Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb. Lagosians should stand up and let us do something about kidnapping and bomb scare. The Governor of Lagos State must do something urgent about it. The international community wants to take over the situation in Nigeria.

Constitution review is mere waste of time and resources all that is needed now is to implement the 2014 confab report. Cement will sell for N5000,” he warned. “I foresee that government will want to regulate the activities of social media; government will take steps to order news on social media.

Is it now happening? I am seeing state of emergency in Nigeria which will cause problems for our nation. Has government prepared for the state of emergency that international community will rise against this nation?

Things will soon get out of hand from October when you will start buying petrol for N260 and diesel for N280 – N300 per liter. “ He said Nigerians are still going to experience more economic hardship, anarchy and disorderliness, adding that he is seeing another plane crashing that is why I am warning the governor of Yobe not to fly on October 2 and 3. If he flies, that plane will crash.

He must be careful about this. Governor of Yobe must not fly on October 2 and 3, so that we will not have another air accident. If he can avoid it then the crash will not happen. Maimala Buni is his name. This one is important, he must avoid it.”

Like this: Like Loading...