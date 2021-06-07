Imo: ESN Commander, Dragon, four others killed in failed attack on police headquarters

OWERRI

An Army deserter, trainer and suspected Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo State, Joseph Uka Nnachi alias King of Dragon, has been killed.

Dragon, who allegedly led multiple attacks on police stations across the state, and four other gunmen were shot dead yesterday in a gun duel with the police following a failed attack on the Imo Police Command Headquarters.

Dragon’s killing is considered a major breakthrough in security circles in the state. The state Police Public relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, confirmed the killing in a statement.

He said: “Hoodlums masquerading as unknown gunmen attempted an attack on the Police Headquarters this morning (yesterday) but suffered a huge defeat. They made efforts to access the Police Headquarters through Works Layout around Alvan Nursery and Primary School but were vehemently repelled.

“They came in a white Hummer bus. Five of the hoodlums were killed during an exchange of fire and others were injured.

The Hummer bus was recovered. Four AK47 rifles belonging to the Nigeria Police were also recovered from the hoodlums. 2000 ammunition, military camouflage vests and six improvised explosive devices were also recovered.”

Elkana added that a 30-year-old suspect, Stanley Osinachi, of Achi Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State was arrested and presently aiding investigation.

Osinachi also confirmed that Dragon was the operational Commander of ESN in Imo State. At the time of the attack, armed policemen and soldiers were racing into the Imo State Government House, apparently to form a wall of defence around the State House to forestall another coordinated and simultaneous attack.

Credible security sources also said no fewer than five policemen might have been killed in the attacks through Saturday night to Sunday morning with one sustaining serious injuries.

The attack on the Police Headquarters was preceded by a night of rage as armed assailants went berserk, attacking homes of government functionaries and local authorities across the state.

The country home of the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, was burnt by yet-to-be-arrested gunmen.

The gunmen attacked his community, Ubulu-Ihejiofor in Oru West Local Government Area in the early hours of yesterday and set the two houses in his compound ablaze

